FCC to propose fines for U.S. cellphone carriers over consumer data disclosures

FILE PHOTO: The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) logo is seen before the FCC Net Neutrality hearing in Washington February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is set to propose fining four major U.S. mobile phone companies expected to total at least $200 million in total for improperly disclosing some consumer real-time location data, two people briefed on the matter said.

The FCC is expected to announce the proposed fines on AT&T Inc (T.N), Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N), Sprint Corp (S.N), T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS.O) by Friday.

The companies will be able to challenge the fines before they could become final and the precise amount could change, but the combined amount of the proposed fines is expected to exceed $200 million, the sources said. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai confirmed in January that “one or more wireless carriers apparently violated federal law.” The FCC and the carriers did not immediately comment Thursday.