FCC votes to propose fining U.S. wireless carriers more than $200 million over consumer location data

FILE PHOTO: The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) logo is seen before the FCC Net Neutrality hearing in Washington February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Communications Commission confirmed it voted to propose fining four major U.S. wireless carriers over $200 million for failing to protect consumers location information.

The FCC is proposing to fine T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS.O) more than $91 million, AT&T Inc (T.N) $57 million, Verizon Communications Commission Inc (VZ.N) $48 million and Sprint Corp (S.N) more than $12 million.

The carriers will get to challenge the proposed fines before they can become final. Reuters first reported on Thursday the total of the fines was expected to be just over $200 million.