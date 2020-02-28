FCC votes to propose fining U.S. wireless carriers more than $200 million over consumer location data

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Communications Commission confirmed it voted to propose fining four major U.S. wireless carriers over $200 million for failing to protect consumers location information.
The FCC is proposing to fine T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS.O) more than $91 million, AT&T Inc (T.N) $57 million, Verizon Communications Commission Inc (VZ.N) $48 million and Sprint Corp (S.N) more than $12 million.
The carriers will get to challenge the proposed fines before they can become final. Reuters first reported on Thursday the total of the fines was expected to be just over $200 million.
