Time's Up leader resigned after sexual allegation against son

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The leader of the Time’s Up group set up last year to fight sexual harassment resigned after her own son was accused of sexual misconduct, the organization said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Lisa Borders speaks to Oprah Winfrey on stage during a taping of her TV show in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., February 5, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Lisa Borders announced her resignation as Time’s Up’s first president and chief executive on Monday after four months in the job, saying in a statement that she needed to address unspecified “family concerns.”

On Friday, the group said that Borders had resigned after accusations were made against her son.

“Lisa Borders informed members of Time’s Up that sexual assault allegations had been made against her son in a private forum,” the statement said.

It did not give details of the accusation.

An attorney for Borders did not immediately return a request for further comment.

The statement said that Borders made the decision to resign “and we agreed it was the right decision for all parties.”

Time’s Up was launched in January 2018 with endorsements from celebrities including Reese Witherspoon and Eva Longoria. Its mission is to broaden efforts to fight sexual harassment in the workplace beyond the Hollywood entertainment industry and fund expenses for people taking legal action.

It was set up following multiple accusations in late 2017 of sexual misconduct against actors and filmmakers that were fueled by the #MeToo social media movement, and which have since engulfed the worlds of politics and business.

Borders was appointed in October 2018 as the group’s first chief executive. She was previously president of the Women’s National Basketball Association.

Time’s Up Chief Operating Officer Rebecca Goldman will serve as interim chief executive while the group searches for a replacement, the statement said.