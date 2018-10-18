FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 18, 2018 / 10:39 PM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Exclusive: U.S. asks for WTO panel over metals tariffs retaliation

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is requesting that a World Trade Organization dispute resolution panel get involved in a clash over international retaliation over U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum, according to a U.S. official familiar with the matter.

A overhead crane places a steel slab for storage at the Novolipetsk Steel PAO steel mill in Farrell, Pennsylvania, U.S., March 9, 2018. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

The request, filed on Thursday, covers tariffs by China, the European Union, Canada and Mexico, which followed the United States imposing a 25 percent duty on steel imports and a 10 percent tariff on aluminum imports.

Canada, Mexico and China had also planned to ask for a WTO panel examining those tariffs, according to another government official familiar with the matter. Earlier on Thursday, Norway said that it, the EU and other countries would seek the WTO dispute group’s help.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Tomasz Janowski

