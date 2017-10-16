FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. strike on Islamic State camps in Yemen kills dozens: Pentagon
#World News
October 16, 2017 / 9:29 PM / in 6 days

U.S. strike on Islamic State camps in Yemen kills dozens: Pentagon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. forces killed dozens of Islamic State members in a strike on Monday on two training camps in Yemen, the Pentagon said.

The camps in al-Bayda province were being used to train new fighters using AK-47s, machine guns and rocket-propelled grenade launchers, the Pentagon said in a statement. Islamic State has used ungoverned areas in Yemen to plot, direct, instigate, resource and recruit for attacks against America and its allies around the world, it said.

Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

