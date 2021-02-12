U.S. to lift blacklisting of Yemen's Houthis on Feb. 16: Blinken

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday said he will revoke terrorist designations of Yemen’s Houthi movement effective Feb. 16, even as he warned that members of the group could be hit with more sanctions.

FILE PHOTO: Newly confirmed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken removes his face mask as he arrives to hold his first press briefing at the State Department in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/Pool/File Photo

The Trump administration imposed the specially designated global terrorist (SDGT) and foreign terrorist organization (FTO) designations on its last full day in office despite warnings by other governments, aid groups and the United Nations that the sanctions they carried could push Yemen into a major famine.

U.S. President Joe Biden has quickly moved to reverse U.S. policy, aiming to ease the world’s worst humanitarian crisis and intensify diplomacy to end Yemen’s grueling civil war.

“This decision is a recognition of the dire humanitarian situation in Yemen,” Blinken said in a statement.

Blinken, however, appeared to signal limits to U.S. tolerance of the Houthi movement. He said three of its leaders - Abdul Malik al-Houthi, Abd al-Khaliq Badr al-Houthi and Abdullah Yahya al-Hakim - will remain subject to U.S. sanctions.

He also warned that Washington is monitoring the movement’s activities and identifying new targets to be hit with sanctions, especially those responsible for attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea and drone and missile strikes on Saudi Arabia.

“We will continue to closely monitor the activities of Ansarallah and its leaders and are actively identifying additional targets for designation,” Blinken said, using a term by which the Houthi movement also is known.

The war pits the Iranian-aligned Houthi movement against Yemen’s internationally recognized government, which has been backed since 2015 by a Saudi-led military coalition.

The Biden administration, other governments, the United Nations and aid organizations shared fears that the sanctions imposed on the Houthis under the U.S. terrorism designations could strangle food deliveries just as the threat of major famine is rising.

“The United States remains clear-eyed about Ansarallah’s malign actions,” Blinken said. “Ansarallah’s actions and intransigence prolong this conflict and exact serious humanitarian costs.”

As part of his policy shift on Yemen, Biden last week announced an end to U.S. support for offensive operations by the Saudi-led coalition.

He also named veteran U.S. diplomat Timothy Lenderking as a special envoy for Yemen with the goal of bolstering U.N.-led diplomatic efforts to negotiate an end the war.

Lenderking on Thursday met Yemen’s internationally-recognised president and his foreign minister in Riyadh.

The United Nations describes Yemen as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, with 80% of its people in need.