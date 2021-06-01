U.S. says Zen-Noh Grain Corp must sell nine grain elevators - statement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday said Zen-Noh Grain Corp must divest nine grain elevators in five U.S. states to move forward with its proposed $300 million acquisition of other grain elevators from Bunge North America Inc, a unit of Bunge Ltd.

Zen-Noh must sell the elevators to Viserion Grain LLC, which is owned by Viserion International Holdco LLC, the department’s anti-trust division said in a statement, adding that a court would have to approve the settlement.