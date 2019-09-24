Smith & Wesson parent fails to win majority support for CEO pay

FILE PHOTO: A Smith & Wesson logo is displayed during the annual National Rifle Association (NRA) convention in Dallas, Texas, U.S., May 6, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

BOSTON (Reuters) - In a rare case of shareholder pushback, Smith & Wesson parent American Outdoor Brands Corp (AOBC.O) on Tuesday failed to win a majority of support for its rising executive pay, according to a transcript of the gunmaker’s annual meeting.

Last year only about 2% of companies the size of American Outdoors failed to win a majority of support for the advisory measures on the pay of top leaders, according to consulting firm Semler Brossy.

A spokeswoman for the Springfield, Massachusetts, company did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The meeting transcript also showed that a proposal calling for the company to adopt a human rights policy was not approved.

Shares of American Outdoor were trading around $6 on Tuesday afternoon, less than half their value of $12.86 at the end of December.

The company and rivals including Sturm Ruger & Co (RGR.N) have been under pressure amid a series of mass shootings at U.S. schools, colleges and houses of worship such as an attack in West Texas on Aug. 31 that killed seven and wounded 22 others, including a toddler.

American Outdoor’s proxy statement shows pay raises for top executives including Chief Executive P. James Debney during the fiscal year ended April 30, 2019. For that period Debney received total pay of $3.8 million, up from $2.2 million in the same period a year earlier.