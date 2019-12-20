Business News
December 20, 2019 / 1:36 PM / Updated an hour ago

Jobs, tech and investment for Mexico, government celebrates USMCA deal

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard and Deputy Foreign Minister for North America Jesus Seade (not pictured) hold a news conference in Mexico City, Mexico, December 10, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The USMCA North American trade deal will bring jobs, technology and investment to Mexico, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Friday, a day after the agreement passed a major hurdle and was approved in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Ebrard said backing for the deal by the U.S. House had ended a long period of uncertainty for investment. USMCA must now be approved by the U.S. Senate and Canadian parliament. Is unlikely to face strong opposition in either.

Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below