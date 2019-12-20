Jobs, tech and investment for Mexico, government celebrates USMCA deal

FILE PHOTO: Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard and Deputy Foreign Minister for North America Jesus Seade (not pictured) hold a news conference in Mexico City, Mexico, December 10, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The USMCA North American trade deal will bring jobs, technology and investment to Mexico, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Friday, a day after the agreement passed a major hurdle and was approved in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Ebrard said backing for the deal by the U.S. House had ended a long period of uncertainty for investment. USMCA must now be approved by the U.S. Senate and Canadian parliament. Is unlikely to face strong opposition in either.