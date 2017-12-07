FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iraq's Grand Ayatollah Sistani condemns U.S. decision on Jerusalem
#World News
December 7, 2017 / 10:02 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Iraq's Grand Ayatollah Sistani condemns U.S. decision on Jerusalem

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq’s senior shi‘ite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani condemned on Thursday U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

'‘This decision is condemned and decried, it hurt the feelings of hundreds of millions of Arabs and Muslims,‘’ said a statement from Sistani’s office.

'‘But it won’t change the reality that Jerusalem is an occupied land which should return to the sovereignty of its Palestinian owners no matter how long it takes,‘’ it said, calling on the '‘Umma’', or Islamic nation, '‘to combine its efforts that purpose.‘’

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Angus MacSwan

