California university doctor accused of sex abuse sees license suspended

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A former University of Southern California (USC) gynecologist, accused of sexually assaulting hundreds of students, has agreed to a suspension of his medical license, officials said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: The University of Southern California is pictured in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 22, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Dr. George Tyndall reached an agreement this week with the Medical Board of California temporarily prohibiting him from practicing medicine until it makes a final decision on the status of his license, board spokeswoman Susan Wolbarst said.

Attorneys for Tyndall did not respond to requests for comment. USC has not responded to a request for comment on the suspension of Tyndall’s license.

Tyndall resigned from USC last year after an internal inquiry found that some of his examination practices went beyond accepted medical standards and that he had harassed patients. He has not been charged with any crime.

The university had suspended Tyndall in 2016 after a complaint from a health worker accusing him of making sexually inappropriate comments to patients.

USC president C.L. Max Nikias stepped down in August after an outcry from faculty and students, who said the school was slow to act over complaints against Tyndall.

The university has acknowledged failing to properly act on at least eight complaints of inappropriate conduct made against Tyndall between 2000 and 2014.

Los Angeles attorney Gloria Allred, who represents dozens of women who have filed lawsuits in civil court accusing Tyndall of sexual misconduct, said the medical board received several declarations from USC students.

“The suspension or ultimate revocation of a professional license is, for any professional, like the death penalty for their profession,” Allred told a news conference on Wednesday with two of the students who submitted declarations.

A hotline and special website USC set up in May have received scores of reports from concerned patients, the university said.

USC has a high percentage of international students.

The Chinese government in May voiced “deep concern” over reports many of Tyndall’s alleged victims were from China.