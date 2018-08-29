California university MD accused of sex abuse has license suspended

(Reuters) - A University of Southern California gynecologist accused of sexually assaulting hundreds of students has agreed to an interim suspension of his medical license, the Medical Board of California said on Wednesday, as he deals with a police investigation and mounting lawsuits.

Dr. George Tyndall reached an agreement this week with the board prohibiting him from practicing medicine until it makes a final decision on the status of his license, the board’s public information officer, Susan Wolbarst, said.

State investigators have been probing Tyndall’s treatment of young women at USC’s student health clinic since May.

Tyndall resigned from the university last year after an internal inquiry found his pelvic examination practices were beyond accepted medical standards and that he had harassed patients.

Tyndall’s lawyers had no immediate response. USC has not responded to a request for comment.

The university has acknowledged failing to properly act on at least eight complaints made against Tyndall between 2000 and 2014.

A number of former patients have filed civil lawsuits. A hotline and special website that USC set up in May have received scores of reports from concerned patients, the university said.

USC is one of the most prestigious private U.S. institutions of higher education and has a high percentage of international students.

The Chinese government in May voiced “deep concern” over reports that many of Tyndall’s alleged victims were students from China.