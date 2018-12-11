USDA leaves soy domestic stocks unchanged; raises corn, wheat supply view

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The U.S. Agriculture Department on Tuesday left its estimate for domestic soybean supplies unchanged.

U.S. soybean ending stocks for the 2018/19 marketing year were pegged at 955 million bushels, the government said in its monthly supply and demand report. USDA had boosted its soybean ending stocks view in its five previous monthly reports.

Analysts had expected the government to show ending stocks of 945 million bushels, according to the average of estimates in a Reuters survey.

If realized, soybean stocks would hit a record high as U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade war with China has sharply cut in to demand for U.S. supplies from the world’s biggest buyer of the oilseed. USDA left its soybean export outlook unchanged at 1.9 billion bushels this month.

Corn stocks for 2018/19 were pegged at 1.781 billion bushels, up from the November forecast for 1.736 billion bushels. USDA forecast wheat ending stocks of 974 million bushels, up from its November outlook for 949 million bushels.