U.S. soybean stocks at record, corn third-biggest ever ahead of planting

FILE PHOTO: Soybean plantation is seen in Rio Verde, Goias state, Brazil January 31, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Roberto Gomes/File Photo

CHICAGO (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean supplies remained massive as farmers finalized their seeding plans for the spring, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Friday.

In its quarterly stocks report, USDA pegged domestic corn supplies as of March 1 at 8.605 billion bushels, down from 8.892 billion a year ago but still the third biggest on record.

Analysts had expected corn stocks of 8.335 billion bushels, according to the average of estimates in a Reuters survey.

In its prospective plantings report, the government said that farmers planned to seed 92.792 million acres of corn and 84.617 million acres of soybeans this spring.

Soybean stocks of 2.716 billion bushels were the largest on record for the time period and also were above market forecasts for 2.683 billion. Wheat stocks stood at 1.591 billion bushels, the second biggest in 31 years.