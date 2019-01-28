USDA says extending deadline for farm aid to Feb. 14 after shutdown

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Department of Agriculture is seen in Washington, DC, U.S., March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Monday that farmers will have until Feb. 14 to apply for federal aid designed to offset the impact from U.S. tariffs on trade.

The previous deadline was Jan. 15. Due to a government shutdown that lasted over a month and ended last Friday, there have been delays in the application and payment processes for the aid.

The Trump administration last year pledged up to $12 billion in aid to help offset some of the losses for crops hit by retaliatory Chinese tariffs imposed in response to Washington’s tariffs on Chinese goods.