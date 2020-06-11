U.S. sugar imports seen falling 10% as stocks increase: USDA

NEW YORK (Reuters) - United States sugar imports are projected at 3.09 million short tonnes in the 2020-21 season (October-September), 10.4% less than seen a month earlier, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Thursday.

In its monthly supply and demand report, the USDA kept U.S. sugar production estimate for the new crop unchanged at 9 million short tonnes — which is 12% more than the previous year— but it increased estimated 2020-21 beginning stocks from 1.27 million short tonnes in May to 1.63 million short tonnes on Thursday.