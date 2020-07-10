U.S. sugar stocks-to-use ratio rises on higher imports: USDA

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. sugar stocks-to-use ratio increased for both old and new crop years on Friday, due to higher imports and production, while expected consumption was unchanged, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

In its monthly supply and demand report, the USDA said the closely watched stocks-to-use ratio for the 2019-20 crop year, that ends in September, rose to 14.5% from 13.4% in June. That ratio also rose for the new crop, to 13.5% from 12%.WASDE10

When that ratio rises, import needs tend to fall, so the possibility of higher import quotas going forward gets smaller.

The USDA slightly increased the U.S. sugar production estimate for the new crop that starts in October to 9.09 million short tonnes versus 9 million short tonnes last month. It also increased ending stocks from the old crop, so as a result total supply in the new crop was raised to 13.92 million short tonnes from 13.73 million tonnes last month.

The department kept unchanged the projections for total sugar use in the United States for both the old and the new crop, despite some analysts’ suggestions that consumption is falling due to reduced activity in restaurants.