FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Commodities
August 10, 2018 / 4:51 PM / Updated 2 minutes ago

USDA boosts forecast for 2018/19 beet, cane sugar output

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Friday upped its outlook for sugar supplies in 2018/19 amid higher production of both beet and cane.

A sugar cane field is seen near Kahalui, Maui, Hawaii July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

The closely watched stocks-to-use ratio stood at 18.1 for the marketing year that begins Oct. 1, versus a previous forecast of 13.5 and 16.9 in the previous season, according to the monthly USDA report.

Total U.S. sugar production will reach 9.088 million tons (8.24 million tonnes) in 2018/19, nearing last year’s record of 9.26 million tons, the USDA said.

The agency’s import forecast for 2018/19 was unchanged at 3.56 million tons, versus an estimate for 2017/18 of 3.39 million tonnes.

To read more of this month’s USDA sugar outlook, see:

Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.