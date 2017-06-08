FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nippon Steel loses bid to protect former Usiminas CEO from lawsuit
June 8, 2017 / 9:22 PM / 2 months ago

Nippon Steel loses bid to protect former Usiminas CEO from lawsuit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - A Brazilian judge has ruled against Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp's request to dismiss a lawsuit by Brazil's Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA against a Nippon Steel-backed executive, deepening a dispute over control of the steelmaker.

In a Thursday securities filing, the steelmaker known as Usiminas said the judge's decision relates to Nippon Steel's claims that an Usiminas board decision to remove the executive, former Chief Executive Officer Rômel de Souza, was illegal.

The board removed Souza in March after board members accused him of breaching company policy during negotiations with a subsidiary last year.

(Corrects city in dateline)

Reporting by Brad Haynes and Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

