Brazil's Usiminas seeks to sell stake in miner Musa: source

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais, known as Usiminas, has hired Banco BTG Pactual SA to sell its 70 percent stake in its mining company, one source with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: An enployee works in the Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas blast furnace after a long shutdown, in Ipatinga, Minas Gerais state, Brazil April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Alexandre Mota/File Photo

Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico reported earlier on Thursday, citing sources, that Mineração Usiminas, known as Musa, could be valued at 1 billion reais ($255.6 million) and that Japan’s Sumitomo Corp, which already has a 30 percent stake in Musa, could acquire more of the company.

But Reuters’ source said it is “too early in the process” to determine the miner’s valuation or potential acquirer.

BTG and Sumitomo did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Usiminas declined to comment.