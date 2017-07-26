Four aboard small plane die in crash on Utah highway

(Reuters) - All four people aboard a single-engine aircraft died when the plane crash-landed on a highway in Utah on Wednesday and caught fire, police said.

The crash about 35 miles (55 km) north of Salt Lake City shut down parts of the road and led to massive traffic jams, said Sergeant Todd Royce, a Utah Highway Patrol spokesman.

"The plane slid across three lanes of the highway and hit a median," Royce said in telephone interview.

Authorities have identified the people on board but have not released their names pending notification of their relatives, he said.

No one on the highway was injured and the cause of the crash was under investigation, he said.