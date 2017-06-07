Three killed, two wounded in Utah shooting

(Reuters) - A man shot to death a woman and a boy south of Salt Lake City on Tuesday and the shooter died in the domestic-related incident, which also left two other people wounded, local officials said on social media and media reported.

The shooter opened fire on a SUV after ramming the vehicle with his pickup truck at about 3:45 p.m. local time in Sandy City, a community of 100,000 people south of Salt Lake City, the Salt Lake Tribune reported citing Sandy police spokesman Jason Nielsen.

Four people inside the SUV were shot, the newspaper reported. A boy and girl were wounded in the shooting and taken to the hospital where the boy was in critical condition and the girl was expected to survive, the paper reported.

The shooter died at the scene along with a woman and a boy, Sandy City said on its Facebook page.

The city did not provide further details on the shooting, only to say that it was a "domestic disturbance" and that there was no danger to the public.

The incident forced officials to briefly place an nearby elementary school in the area on lockdown, the local Canyons School District said on its Twitter page.