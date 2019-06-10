United Tech chief says Raytheon merger does not require Chinese approval: Bloomberg

United Technologies Chairman and CEO Greg Hayes gives an interview to CNBC on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 5, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The chief executive of United Technologies Corp said in a television interview that merging with Raytheon Co did not require approval from China, removing one possible hurdle from the creation of the proposed conglomerate.

“Fortunately, we don’t need to get Chinese approval that need to approve this deal,” Greg Hayes said in an interview with Bloomberg Television, adding that there were fewer countries involved than there were during United Technologies’ acquisition of Rockwell Collins last year.

United Technologies’ acquisition of airplane parts maker Rockwell Collins was delayed by months as Chinese authorities scrutinized it. Trade tensions between the United States and China were blamed for the delay.