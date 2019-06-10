Business News
Pentagon in talks with industry on United Technologies and Raytheon merger: statement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Pentagon leadership is engaging with industry leadership to understand the implications of the United Technologies Corp merger with Raytheon Co, a Pentagon official said on Monday.

“Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Ellen Lord is engaging with industry leadership to understand the implications and governance as a result of this acquisition,” the statement said. Lord is the chief weapons buyer for the Pentagon.

The $121 billion deal, announced on Sunday and expected to close in the first half of 2020, would potentially upend the aerospace sector, creating a conglomerate spanning commercial aviation and defense procurement. The Pentagon would be one of the new company’s largest customers.

