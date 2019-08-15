U.S. antitrust unit seeks additional information from United Tech, Raytheon

FILE PHOTO: A screen shows the logos and trading information for defense contractor Raytheon Co, and United Technologies Corp. on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., June 17, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - United Technologies UX.N and Raytheon Co (RTN.N) have received requests for additional information from the antitrust division of the U.S. Department of Justice related to their $120 billion merger, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.

The two companies last month were also asked to provide documentary material, the filing showed.

On June 10, United Technologies and Raytheon announced a deal that would intensify the pace of consolidation in the aerospace and defense industry.

The merger is expected to be completed in the first half of next year.