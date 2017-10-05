FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pratt & Whitney wins $2.7 billion U.S. defense contract: Pentagon
October 4, 2017 / 9:24 PM / 15 days ago

Pratt & Whitney wins $2.7 billion U.S. defense contract: Pentagon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp, has been awarded a $2.7 billion U.S. defense contract for F117 engine sustainment for the C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft, the Pentagon said in a statement on Wednesday.

The logo of Dow Jones Industrial Average stock market index listed company United Technologies and their subsidiary Pratt & Whitney is pictured in San Diego, California April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The contract involves sustainment of engines on aircraft sold to Britain, Canada, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, India and Australia as part of U.S. foreign military sales, the statement said.

(The story corrects to show contract is for sustainment of engines on C-17 aircraft, not F-117 stealth aircraft)

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh and David Alexander

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
