December 14, 2017 / 10:24 PM / Updated an hour ago
United Technologies wins $6.7 billion U.S. defense contract: Pentagon
Reuters Staff
1 Min Read
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp subsidiary Pratt & Whitney has been awarded a $6.7 billion contract for F119 engine sustainment, the Pentagon said on Thursday.
FILE PHOTO - The logo of Dow Jones Industrial Average stock market index listed company United Technologies and their subsidiary Pratt & Whitney is pictured in San Diego, California April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake