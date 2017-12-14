FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
United Technologies wins $6.7 billion U.S. defense contract: Pentagon
#Big Story 10
December 14, 2017 / 10:24 PM / Updated an hour ago

United Technologies wins $6.7 billion U.S. defense contract: Pentagon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp subsidiary Pratt & Whitney has been awarded a $6.7 billion contract for F119 engine sustainment, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO - The logo of Dow Jones Industrial Average stock market index listed company United Technologies and their subsidiary Pratt & Whitney is pictured in San Diego, California April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Eric Beech

