United Tech expects to meet rising Airbus production schedule

NEW YORK (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp (UTX.N) expects to meet its full-year target for engine deliveries to Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and is optimistic that suppliers can keep up with rising production, the company’s chief financial officer said Tuesday.

The company’s Pratt & Whitney unit halted deliveries of its Geared Turbofan engine for the Airbus A320neo for almost a month this year, but the issues are coming under control and “we feel very good about the supply chain and our ability to support Airbus requirements,” CFO Akhil Johri said in an interview on Tuesday.