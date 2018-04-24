FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
United Tech expects to meet rising Airbus production schedule
Sections
Featured
Investors bet on stocks tied to millennials
SOHN INVESTMENT CONFERENCE
Investors bet on stocks tied to millennials
Electrified and autonomous, but what will it look like?
CHARGED: The future of cars
Electrified and autonomous, but what will it look like?
World wine output falls to 60-year low
LIfestyle
World wine output falls to 60-year low
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
April 24, 2018 / 12:13 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

United Tech expects to meet rising Airbus production schedule

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp (UTX.N) expects to meet its full-year target for engine deliveries to Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and is optimistic that suppliers can keep up with rising production, the company’s chief financial officer said Tuesday.

The company’s Pratt & Whitney unit halted deliveries of its Geared Turbofan engine for the Airbus A320neo for almost a month this year, but the issues are coming under control and “we feel very good about the supply chain and our ability to support Airbus requirements,” CFO Akhil Johri said in an interview on Tuesday.

Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.