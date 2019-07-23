UTC sees extra $150 million sales boost from Collins deal

(Reuters) - United Technologies Corp (UTX.N) expects its acquisition of aero parts maker Rockwell Collins to add an extra $150 million to full-year sales in 2019 and 15 cents per share to its profit, Chief Financial Officer Akhil Johri has told Reuters.

The estimates are the first hard numbers the company has given on the additional impact on this year’s sales and profit from the acquisition and compare to its overall target for cost synergies from the deal of about $600 million.

It raised its overall sales and profit guidance in its quarterly earnings release earlier on Tuesday.

“The Collins integration is going extremely well,” Johri said in a telephone interview after the results.

He added that he continued to expect a 10 cent per share impact on profit of this year’s Boeing MAX groundings.