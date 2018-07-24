United Tech profit beats, raises full-year forecast

(Reuters) - United Technologies Corp (UTX.N) topped Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit and raised its full-year earnings forecast for the second time on Tuesday, as the industrial conglomerate benefits from higher demand for spare parts and services from airlines.

FILE PHOTO: United Technologies logo is displayed on a screen at the post where it's stock is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 5, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

The company, which makes Pratt & Whitney, Otis elevators and Carrier air conditioners, expects 2018 adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $7.10-$7.25, up from prior forecast of $6.95-$7.15.

Net income attributable to common shareowners rose to $2.05 billion, or $2.56 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $1.44 billion, or $1.80 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding the gain on sale of food service equipment company Taylor Co and restructuring charges, the company earned $1.97 per share.

Net sales rose 9.3 percent $16.71 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting an earnings of $1.85 per share and revenue of $16.27 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company rose 2.4 percent to $132.50 in light premarket trading.