United Technologies quarterly revenue rises 20 percent

FILE PHOTO: United Technologies logo is displayed on a screen at the post where it's stock is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 5, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. industrial conglomerate United Technologies Corp on Wednesday reported a 20.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue, boosted by the acquisition of aero parts maker Rockwell Collins.

UTC’s net income attributable to shareholders was $1.35 billion, or $1.56 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with $1.30 billion, or $1.62 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.91 per share.

The company, which makes Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines, Otis elevators and Carrier air conditioners, said net sales rose 20.5 percent to $18.37 billion.

