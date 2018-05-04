Hedge fund Third Point pushes UTC to split into 3 businesses

BOSTON (Reuters) - Billionaire investor Daniel Loeb’s Third Point has told investors it has taken a “significant” stake in United Technologies (UTX.N) and is urging the conglomerate to split into three businesses.

FILE PHOTO: United Technologies logo is displayed on a screen at the post where it's stock is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 5, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

“To reverse its years of underperformance and realize the full potential of its franchise assets, we believe UTC should split into three focused, standalone businesses: Otis, CCS, and an aerospace company (“Aerospace RemainCo”) encompassing UTAS and Pratt & Whitney,” Third Point wrote in a letter to clients that was seen by Reuters on Friday. A more detailed letter was also sent to the company.

The New York-based hedge fund said it has been speaking with the board about its views but noted that management seems more reluctant to consider Third Point’s proposal of a split.

“UTC’s management has acknowledged the disconnect between the company’s intrinsic value and share price but it seems less open to a three‐way split solution than shareholders might

expect,” the letter said.

The two sides have differing views on costs associated with a split. Chief Executive Greg Hayes has put a $2 billion to $3 billion price tag on any breakup, with the bulk coming from debt refinancing. Third Point said refinancing debt that matures between 2020 and 2027 could cost far less, putting the figure at $200 million.

Speculation mounted earlier in the year that Third Point had taken a stake in UTC, but this marks the first time that the hedge fund, which invests $17.7 billion for clients, has laid out its case.

Loeb, who occasionally wages activist campaigns, has company on that front with Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital Management, which also owns the stock. So far, Ackman has stayed silent on what he might wish to see the company do.

The company said, “UTC disagrees with several of the assertions contained in the Third Point letter, the company is always open to the input of shareholders.”