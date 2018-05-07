Uzbek dissident set free in landmark trial

TASHKENT (Reuters) - A court in Uzbekistan on Monday cleared journalist Bobomurod Abdullayev of charges of conspiracy against the government and let him go free, in a case closely monitored by Western observers.

Abdullayev, the first dissident to stand trial under President Shankar Mirziyoyev, was found guilty of a lesser offense than the original charges against him, but he was allowed to leave police custody.