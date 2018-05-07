FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 7, 2018 / 12:08 PM / in 22 minutes

Uzbek dissident set free in landmark trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TASHKENT (Reuters) - A court in Uzbekistan on Monday cleared journalist Bobomurod Abdullayev of charges of conspiracy against the government and let him go free, in a case closely monitored by Western observers.

Abdullayev, the first dissident to stand trial under President Shankar Mirziyoyev, was found guilty of a lesser offense than the original charges against him, but he was allowed to leave police custody.

Reporting by Mukhammadsharif Mamatkulov; writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Hugh Lawson

