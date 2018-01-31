FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2018 / 7:56 AM / in 4 hours

Uzbekistan's security boss dismissed: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALMATY (Reuters) - Uzbekistan’s state security chief Rustam Inoyatov has been dismissed, state-run newspaper Xalq So‘zi reported on Wednesday, five weeks after President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said he would reform the intelligence service as it had become too powerful.

Inoyatov, 73, a former Soviet KGB officer, led the powerful SNB security service since 1995 and was a key player in the Uzbek government.

He has been replaced by Ikhtiyor Abdullayev, previously prosecutor general, Xalq So‘zi reported.

Uzbekistan’s foreign ministry had no immediate comment on the report.

According to business and diplomatic sources, Mirziyoyev, who became president in late 2016, effectively shared power with Inoyatov.

Abdullayev, 51, is a career lawyer and has previously worked as a judge and a presidential adviser.

Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Additional reporting by Mukhammadsharif Mamatkulov in Tashkent; Editing by Maria Kiselyova and Raissa Kasolowsky

