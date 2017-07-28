FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
18 days ago
Uzbekistan's Karimova can't get a fair trial: lawyer
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
China's appetite for oil may taper: Russell
Reuters Focus
China's appetite for oil may taper: Russell
China says it will defend interests if U.S. harms trade ties
China
China says it will defend interests if U.S. harms trade ties
Tech companies in the crosshairs on white supremacy
Technology
Tech companies in the crosshairs on white supremacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 28, 2017 / 1:49 PM / 18 days ago

Uzbekistan's Karimova can't get a fair trial: lawyer

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - A Swiss lawyer representing Gulnara Karimova, the jailed elder daughter of late Uzbek ex-president Islam Karimov, said on Friday she has not been heard from for months and could not be guaranteed a fair trial.

"Given the impossibility for me to contact and to converse with my client, I am prevented from assisting and defending Mrs Gulnara Karimova in a manner that is compatible with the guarantee of a fair trial," Gregoire Mangeat said in an emailed statement.

The Uzbek Prosecutor General's office said earlier on Friday that Karimova was in custody following a 2015 conviction for extortion and embezzlement and was being investigated for more crimes.

"A request for the suspension of the investigation has therefore been lodged with the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland," Mangeat said, adding that Uzbek authorities were seriously violating fundamental human rights guarantees.

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Hugh Lawson

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.