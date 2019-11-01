Brazil's Vale to resume operations at Alegria mine: filing

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Brucutu mine owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA is seen in Sao Goncalo do Rio Abaixo, Brazil February 4, 2019. REUTERS/Washington Alves/File Photo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA (VALE3.SA) said on Friday it had been authorized by local regulator ANM to resume operations at its Alegria mining site, which were interrupted last March.

In a securities filing, the company added the resumption of mining activities at Alegria will add up to 1 million tonnes to production volumes in 2019, but should not impact sales this year. “Production will be resumed gradually,” the company said.