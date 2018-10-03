Vale, BHP reach final deal with prosecutors over Brazil disaster

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian prosecutors in Minas Gerais state said on Tuesday they reached a final compensation deal with mining companies Samarco, Vale and BHP Billiton regarding the dam burst in Mariana, Brazil’s largest ever environmental disaster.

FILE PHOTO - An Australian (2nd L) and a Brazilian (2nd R) flags are pictured on the entrance of the mine operator Samarco owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd in Mariana, Brazil, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

According to a statement from Mariana prosecutors released late on Tuesday, the deal allows for compensation payments to start to relatives of the 19 people killed in the 2015 disaster, as well as to people who lost their houses and other properties.