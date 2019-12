FILE PHOTO: A view of the Samarco mine, owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd, in Mariana, Brazil, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Washington Alves/File Photo

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Two board members of Brazilian iron ore miner Vale SA have resigned, the company said on Monday, the latest to leave after a dam burst in January and killed hundreds of people

Vale said in a statement that Marcio Hamilton Ferreira, who chairs the board’s finance committee, and Marcelo Augusto Dutra, who heads the board’s compliance committee, had resigned.