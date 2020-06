FILE PHOTO: A logo of the Brazilian mining company Vale SA is seen in Brumadinho, Brazil January 29, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA (VALE3.SA) plans to resume operations next month at its Voisey’s Bay mine in Canada, the company said in a securities filing on Thursday.

The mine should reach full capacity in August, Vale said. There have been no coronavirus cases registered at the mine to date, the company said, adding that it will test all employees and trace contacts for any COVID-19 cases.