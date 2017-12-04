FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vale to use cash flow to pay dividends, reduce debt: CEO
Sections
Featured
South Korea, U.S. launch air drills amid warnings of war
NORTH KOREA REVEALED
South Korea, U.S. launch air drills amid warnings of war
Trump to shrink Utah monuments, riling tribes and environmentalists
Politics
Trump to shrink Utah monuments, riling tribes and environmentalists
The battle against Islamic State
Wider image
The battle against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
December 4, 2017 / 4:33 PM / Updated an hour ago

Vale to use cash flow to pay dividends, reduce debt: CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s Vale, the world’s top iron ore producer, will use cash flow, which could reach $14 billion or $15 billion this year, to cut debt and pay dividends, Chief Executive Officer Fabio Schvartsman said on Monday.

The logo of Vale SA is pictured in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 7, 2017. Picture taken August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Speaking at an event in Rio de Janeiro, Schvartsman said the miner tended to generate $14 billion or $15 billion in cash in good or normal years, adding that 2017 was normal.

“The first thing we are going to do with the cash is pay debt, and then we are going to make this company’s shareholders happy as never before,” Schvartsman said, without specifying a time frame.

Schvartsman said that cash generation could also help the company’s debt rating and noted that paying very high dividends was becoming company policy. “It is not our goal to keep cash,” he added.

Vale has said it wants to diversify its investments. Investors are awaiting Schwartzman’s first annual investment plan, which will be released as part of Vale Day later this week.

Schvartsman also said the company would try to improve capital allocation, which should lead to stronger financial results over the long term.

Investments in nickel have not yielded results the company had sought, he said, but Vale is trying to show that better results in the sector are possible.

Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.