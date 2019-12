FILE PHOTO: A view of the entrance of Brucutu mine owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA, in Sao Goncalo do Rio Abaixo, Brazil February 4, 2019. REUTERS/Washington Alves/File Photo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Vale SA, the world’s largest iron ore miner, decided on Monday to suspend temporarily the disposals of its mine Brucutu into the Laranjeiras dam while the company considers its conditions, the company said in a securities filing.

The measure will reduce Brucutu’s iron ore output by 1.5 million tonnes a month and Vale expects the interruption to last up to two months.