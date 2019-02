FILE PHOTO - The headquarters of of mining company Vale SA is pictured, in St-Prex, Switzerland January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - A Brazilian court ordered miner Vale SA to suspend production at its Brucutu mine in Minas Gerais, which has an annual capacity of 30 million tonnes of iron ore, according to O Globo newspaper’s website.

Vale, owner of the Brumadinho tailings dam which ruptured last month, killing more than 100 people, did not have an immediate comment. Brucutu is Vale’s largest mine in Minas Gerais state.