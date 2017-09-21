FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fire disrupts Vale Fertilizantes plant in Brazil
Sections
Featured
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
September 21, 2017 / 11:19 PM / a month ago

Fire disrupts Vale Fertilizantes plant in Brazil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - A fire disrupted operations at a Vale Fertilizantes plant in Brazil’s southeastern state of Minas Gerais on Thursday, the company said.

The fire occurred at a water cooling tower for a plant producing sulfuric acid in its Uberaba facility around noon and was under control within an hour, a spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.

No employees were hurt and the cause of the fire is under investigation, she said.

Photos and video seen by Reuters showed billowing black smoke and fire covering a large section of the structure.

Brazilian regulators approved Mosaic’s purchase of Vale Fertilizantes in August in a deal that makes miner Vale SA the largest shareholder in the U.S-based firm.

(This version of the story has been refiled to correct the day in first paragraph)

Reporting by Jake Spring and Ana Mano; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.