Only a 'cataclysm' could hit top quality ore demand: Vale CEO

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s Vale, the world’s top iron ore producer, forecast steady prices for the mineral and rising premiums for its top quality ore, thanks to strong demand from China and despite global trade tensions.

Brazilian mining company Vale S.A.'s CEO Fabio Schvartsman speaks speaks during the 2018 Latin America Investment Conference in Sao Paulo, Brazil, January 30, 2018. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Vale Chief Executive Officer said a scarcity of Vale’s trademark top quality ore protects the miner for the foreseeable future from the impact of a global trade war, which has hurt other minerals.

“It would take a cataclysm for this to change,” Fabio Schvartsman told analysts on a conference call, a day after posting solid second-quarter results. Those results came despite a slump in Brazil’s real currency and a May truckers’ strike which hit growth in Latin America’s top economy.

Trade war declarations “have not led to any significant reduction in iron ore prices...Under normal scenarios, we have a very large probability that prices will be reasonably well anchored,” he said.

Executives also said a business plan for Samarco, a joint venture with BHP that was the site of a fatal dam burst, was being finalized and would shed light on when operations there could restart.

However, they noted resuming operations would require licenses from authorities that are beyond the companies’ control.

Operations at Samarco were halted after a November 2015 dam collapse which killed 19 people and unleashed Brazil’s worst environmental disaster on record.

In June, Samarco, Vale and BHP signed a deal with Brazilian authorities to settle a 20 billion real lawsuit relating to the tragedy.