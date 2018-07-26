Vale sees stable iron ore prices, rising premiums despite global trade woes

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s Vale, the world’s top iron ore producer, forecast stable iron ore prices and rising premiums for its top quality ore thanks to strong demand from China, despite global trade tensions.
In a conference call a day after posting solid second quarter results, executives also said that a business plan for Samarco, a disaster-hit joint venture with BHP, is being finalized and will shed light on when operations there could restart.
