Brazil's Vale approves new three-year term for CEO Bartolomeo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Vale said the Brazilian miner’s board approved the re-election of current CEO Eduardo de Salles Bartolomeo to serve a new three-year term, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.
The company also said Legal Director Alexandre D´Ambrosio would move to the position of executive legal director, while Peoples Director Marina Barrenne Quental will become a member of the executive directors’ board.
Vale also appointed Maria Luiza de Oliveira Pinto e Paiva as executive director of sustainability.
In the filing, Vale said the terms of office of the new executives was increased to three years from two years at a March 12 shareholders meeting.
The change aims at provide greater stability to management, the filing said.
(This story corrects middle name of CEO to de Salles, replacing da Silva)
Reporting by Ana Mano; editing by Jason Neely
