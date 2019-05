FILE PHOTO: A logo of the Brazilian mining company Vale SA is seen in Brumadinho, Brazil January 29, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s Vale SA, the world’s top iron ore miner, has named Marcelo Spinelli as its new head of coal and ferrous metals, it said in a filing on Monday.

Spinelli has served as the chief executive of VLI Logistica, a maritime and railway logistics firm in which Vale has a stake, since 2010, and has “solid experience in integrated logistics operations,” Vale said.