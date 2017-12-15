FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 15, 2017 / 6:20 PM / in an hour

Vale workers in Mozambique down tools at Moatize mine over bonus pay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MAPUTO (Reuters) - Workers at Brazilian mining giant Vale’s Mozambique Moatize coal mine downed tools on Friday in a dispute over bonus payments, a local television station reported.

The workers embarked on a strike early on Friday, paralyzing work at the plant, Mozambican Miramar television reported.

Vale officials were not available to comment.

Miramar television quoted workers saying that Vale cut the bonus because the price of coal had dropped sharply globally, and wanted the bonus reinstated as the price has recovered.

Reporting by Manuel Mucari; Editing by James Macharia and David Evans

